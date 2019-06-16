Iran, Turkey to resume passenger train services

TEHRAN – Iran and Turkey are scheduled to recommence passenger train services as of late June, the deputy director of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (IRIR) has said.

Travel between Tehran and Van will commence on June 25 and between Tehran and Ankara on June 27, Mir-Hassan Mousavi said, IRIR reported.

“Four-star trains with sleeper facilities are primarily set to offer a weekly service between Iranian and Turkish cities and it could be extended to twice-a-week or daily services if welcomed by passengers, the official explained.

Journey from Tehran to Van and to Ankara will take 22 hours and 60 hours, respectively, he said.

Tehran-Ankara and Tehran-Van journeys will take 22 hours and 60 hours and they have been priced at €43 and €20, respectively, he added.

In January-November 2018, 1.894 million Iranian tourists visited Turkey, 18.17 percent less than the same period in 2017, according to data compiled by Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

