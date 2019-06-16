Iranian movies line up for Russia Kinolikbez

TEHRAN – Nine movies by Iranian filmmakers will be competing in Kinolikbez, a film festival that will take place in Saint Petersburg, Russia from July 3 to 7.

A highlight of the lineup is Mohammad Bakhshi’s drama “Are You Volleyball?!”, which will be screened in the international competition.

The film is about a group of Arabic-speaking asylum seekers who arrive at the border of an English-speaking country and can go no further. There are scuffles with the border guards every day until volleyball becomes the catalyst that improves relations.

“Nahal” by Hadi Alipanah and “The Sea Swells” by Amir Gholami will also be competing in the official section.



Six other movies will be screened in the Animation and Video Art category.

The films are “999999999” by Karim Azimi, “Inversion” by Amir-Hossein Riahi, “Rainy Recollection” by Masud Qodsieh “Watch Me!” by Reza Mehranfar and “Sink” and “One Person”, both directed by Mahbubeh Kalai.

Over 30 films from Australia, Argentina, Belarus, Brazil, Germany, Israel, Spain, Italy, Kurdistan, Macedonia, Puerto Rico, Serbia, USA, Ukraine, Finland, France, Croatia and Sweden will also compete in the event.

Photo: A scene from Mohammad Bakhshi’s drama “Are You Volleyball?!”.

MMS/YA