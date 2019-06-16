Anton Chekhov’s “Seagull” adapted for Iranian performance

TEHRAN – Director Kiumars Moradi has adapted Russian writer Anton Chekhov’s 1895 play “The Seagull” for performance in Iran.

Renamed “My Seagull” by Moradi, the play will go on stage at Tehran’s Iranshar Theater Complex during August, the Hope Iran Theater Company, which holds the rights to the play, announced on Sunday.

Moradi’s cast has been rehearsing the play since winter.

“The Seagull” is generally considered to be the first of Chekhov’s four major plays. It dramatizes the romantic and artistic conflicts between four characters: the famous middlebrow story writer Boris Trigorin, the ingénue Nina, the fading actress Irina Arkadina, and her son, the symbolist playwright Konstantin Tréplev.

Moradi directed his fellow writer Naghmeh Samini’s play “Spell of the Burnt Temple” about a romantic story from Japan at Iranshar during autumn 2016.

Photo: Director Kiumars Moradi in an undated photo. (ISNA/Amir Purmand)

MMS/YAW