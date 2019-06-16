Niavaran center to review film scores by Erich Wolfgang Korngold

TEHRAN – Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Center will host a session on June 20 to review film scores by Erich Wolfgang Korngold, an Austrian-born composer who became one of the most important and influential composers in the history of Hollywood.

Iranian musician and scholar Nasrollah Davudi is scheduled to discuss a number of Korngold’s outstanding works, which were composed during the first half of the 20th century.

He was a noted pianist and composer of classical music, along with music for Hollywood films, whose score for “Anthony Adverse” won an Oscar in 1936. He also received another Oscar for “The Adventures of Robin Hood” in 1938.

Photo: A poster for Niavaran Cultural Center’s session for the review of Austrian composer Erich Wolfgang Korngold.

MMS/YAW

