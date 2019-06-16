World Karate mourns the death of Iran’s Navid Mohammadi

TEHRAN – World Karate Federation (WKF) has extended condolences over the death of Iranian young karate athlete Navid Mohammadi.

The young Iranian athlete who won the gold medal at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires passed away due to a car accident.

At 18 years old, Mohammadi was one of the most promising karatekas in the world. The young Karate enthusiast made history for the sport when he won the gold medal in the category of Male Kumite +68kg in the first appearance of Karate at the Youth Olympic Games.

Mohammadi had also won the silver medal at the 2018 AKF Cadet, Junior & U21 Championships and many national recognitions. The young karateka passed away on June 6 due to a car accident in Tehran.

The World Karate family would like to extend their deepest condolences to Navid Mohammadi’s loved ones and friends, as well as to all members of the Iranian Karate community.