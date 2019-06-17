NIGC calls for proposals addressing technological issues in gas industry

TEHRAN – National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) is holding a reverse pitch panel to address the industry’s technological issues, and to benefit from the capabilities and capacities of the Iranian companies and academics active in the industry.

“With this approach, a platform is provided for the contribution of capable knowledge-based companies and startups in order to present their products and ideas,” Shana quoted NIGC Head Hassan Montazer Torbati as saying.

“In a reverse pitch, the startups and companies don’t present their ideas to the NIGC, but it is other way around, that means NIGC pitches its concept, challenges, issues and likes, to the candid startups and companies and they will present their ideas based on the company’s needs.” Montazer Torbati explained.

According to the official, after assessment and prioritization, the ideas which are practical and able to offer appropriate and executive solutions to the targeted issues will be chosen to go through trials in the form of research projects and finally be implemented.

Despite the unjust U.S. sanctions, Iran has made considerable advances in science and technology in almost all areas during the past 30 years.

In recent years, the growth in Iran's scientific output is reported to be the fastest in the world.

EF/MA