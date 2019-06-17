Clock is ticking on Europe to save nuclear deal, Rouhani warns

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani on Monday separately received credentials of the new ambassadors of France, China, Poland and Tajikistan.

Meeting with new French Ambassador to Tehran Philippe Thiebaud, Rouhani said the clock is ticking on Europe to save the 2015 nuclear deal after Washington’s withdrawal in May 2018.

“The current situation is critical, and France can still work with other signatories of Barjam (nuclear deal) and play a historic role to save Barjam in this very short time,” Rouhani noted, according to President.ir.

He warned that the collapse of the deal would not be in the interests of Iran, France, the region and the world.

He also said no factor should be allowed to prevent the expansion of Tehran-Paris ties.

‘Iran, China can cooperate to root out terrorism’

In his meeting with Wang Hua, China’s new ambassador to Tehran, President Rouhani said Tehran-Beijing cooperation is not limited to any field and that the Islamic Republic is ready to boost its relations with China in all areas.

“The two countries share common views on regional and international issues and their relations are continuously growing,” he remarked.

He said the two sides oppose unilateralism, which is a “wrong” and “dangerous” path for the region and the international community.

“Iran and China can cooperate to completely root out terrorism in the region and Asia,” Rouhani stated.

‘Tehran-Warsaw relations have been expanding’

Speaking with new Polish ambassador to Tehran Maciej Falkowski, Rouhani said that in the recent years, Tehran-Warsaw relations have been expanding and “we hope to witness more vigor in the relations.”

Pointing to the historic relations between Iran and Poland, he said Iran has shown its fondness of the Polish people in sensitive points in history.

“The two nations have had close, friendly relations for centuries and we are interested in expanding these relations in all fields,” said Rouhani. “Our will is to maintain good relations in all fields with Poland.”

‘Tehran ready to boost ties with Dushanbe in all fields’

In a meeting with the new Ambassador of Tajikistan to Tehran Nizomoddin Zohidi, Rouhani said that Tehran is ready to develop its relations with Dushanbe in all fields of mutual interest.

The president highlighted the common historical, linguistic, cultural and religious roots of the Iranian and Tajik nations, saying, “Relations between the two countries should deepen to serve both nations as a basis for further development of relations.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the promotion of cooperation with the government of Tajikistan in all economic, cultural and international fields, considering these ties beneficial for both nations and the region,” he remarked.

Iran’s new ambassadors to Greece, Indonesia and Algeria also met with the president on Monday before leaving Tehran to start their tenure in the aforementioned countries.

During the meeting, Rouhani wished the new ambassadors success and tasked them with making every efforts to boost Iran’s ties with the three countries.

