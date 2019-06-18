Annual exports of decorative, facade stones at $350m

TEHRAN – Iran exported $350 million worth of decorative and facade stones during the past Iranian calendar year (March 2018-March 2019) IRNA reported quoting Malek Rahmati, the vice-president of the Iranian stone association.

According to Rahmati, Iran is currently producing 13 million tons of such stones, cementing its place among the worlds’ top five countries in this industry.

Statistics suggest that the number of decorative and facade stone mines in the country exceeds 2,000, of which only 200 are currently active.

“The annual production capacity of the country's active mines is estimated at 30 million metric tons and these mines have created 380,000 job opportunities directly and indirectly,” Rahmati said.

The official noted that, based on a five-year plan for the country’s stone industry, the value of exports in this area was supposed to reach $2 billion, but this goal isn’t realized because the practical steps and support required by the ministry of industry did not take place.

“Iranian stone industry has high potential, proper reserves, color variation and superior quality compered to rivals, but it needs support and incentives to realize these potentials,” he added.

Mentioning the unjust U.S. sanctions, Rahmati noted that the country’s stone industry is obviously experiencing a though period, however the current hurdles can be eliminated with serious presence in different global markets, especially overseas exhibitions.

