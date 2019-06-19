Copper cathode output rises 35% in 2 months on year

TEHRAN- Production of copper cathode in Iran rose 35 percent during the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-May 21) compared to the same period of time in the past year, IRNA reported.

As reported, some 45,144 tons of copper cathode has been produced during the two-month period of this year.

According to the data released by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), production of copper cathode and anode in the country exceeded the planned amount in the past Iranian year (ended on March 20, 2019).

Iran National Copper Company produced 247,300 tons of copper cathode and 313,700 tons of copper anode in the previous year, showing 15 percent and 21 percent rise, respectively, from the projected figures.

