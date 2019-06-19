‘Iran ready to retaliate against any U.S. military move’

TEHRAN – Tehran’s ambassador to Damascus has said Iran is not afraid of U.S. threats and is ready to retaliate in the face of any act of animosity by Washington.

“Iran regards as defeated both the policies adopted by the U.S. government and [U.S. President Donald] Trump’s strategy,” Javad Tork Abadi said, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

“According to the nuclear agreement, Iran is entitled to defend its rights,” the diplomat said, reiterating, “Iran is not afraid of U.S. threats and have already been threatened in vain with sanctions.”

He also said Trump’s stances have undermined international treaties and agreements.

In May 2018, the Trump administration withdrew from the 2015 nuclear pact and reintroduced new rounds of sanctions against the Islamic Republic. Tensions between Tehran and Washington have escalated since the U.S. withdrawal.

