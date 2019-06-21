‘Establishing exports management companies in border regions a necessity’

TEHRAN – Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani said establishing exports management companies in the border regions is a necessity for boosting exports to the neighboring countries, Shata reported on Thursday.

Speaking in a meeting with businessmen and officials in Sardasht County in West Azarbaijan Province, in northwest of the country, Rahmani said “The government’s goal is to make the country’s export borders more active to generate income for those regions and also meet the needs of the country.”

Mentioning the West Azarbaijan’s great potentials for foreign trade, the official noted that although the province’s trade was significantly improved last year but it doesn’t match the region’s potentials and should improve even better.

The industry, mines and trade minister further said that the neighboring countries can be Iran’s export bases, adding: "Our relation with neighboring countries is expanding and investments are increasing and for the time being, we have a common understanding to establish two joint industrialized zones with Iraq."

West Azarbaijan Province is one of the 31 provinces of Iran; It is in the northwest of the country, bordering Turkey, Iraq and Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

EF/MA