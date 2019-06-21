2-month extraction of lead, zinc at over 129,000 tons

TEHRAN- Some 129,172 tons of lead and zinc were extracted in Iran during the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-May 21), IRNA reported.

As reported, extraction of these minerals during the two-month period of this year has fallen 50 percent compared to the same time span of the past year.

Lead and zinc extraction has been also dropped 50 percent during the second calendar month of Ordibehesht (April 21-May 21) from the same month in the previous year.

