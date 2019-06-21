What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition of paintings by Ali Khaleq is underway at Saless Gallery.

The exhibit named “Sound and Fury” will run until June 26 at the gallery located at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* Paintings by Zahra Momeni are currently on view in an exhibition at Shalman Gallery.

The exhibit titled “The Loneliness Fences of a Woman” will be running until June 26 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.

* A collection of paintings by Safa Amirmoqaddam is on display in an exhibition at Shokuh Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Salvation” runs until July 2 at the gallery located at 19 Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St. near Andarzgu Blvd.

* Behnaz Behnamfar is showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

The exhibit named “In the Presence of History” will run until June 26 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

* An exhibition of paintings by Mani Gholami is underway at Soluk Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Cinema at Home” will be running until July 2 at the gallery located at No. 1, First Alley, Takhti St. off Fereshteh St.



Painting/drawing

* Homa gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings and drawings by Sima Shahmoradi.

Entitled “The Season of Bitter Oranges”, the exhibit runs until July 2 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings and drawings by Mitra Shahmoradi are on display in an exhibition at Golestan Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until June 26 at the gallery that can be found at 42 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.



Drawing

* A collection of drawings by Reihaneh Afzalian is being shown in an exhibition at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibit named “Remainder” will be running until July 9 at the gallery located at No. 71, Khoddami St. off of Vanak Square.

* Hoor Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of drawings by Farshid Maleki.

The exhibition runs until July 9 at the gallery, which can be found at 12 Naeimi Alley, North Mirza Shirazi St., off Motahhari Ave.



Photo

* Sima Moshtagi is displaying her photos in an exhibition at Haft Samar Gallery.

The exhibit named “Smokes and Aromatic Sticks” runs until June 26 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fifth Alley, Kuh-e Nur St., Motahhari Ave.

* An exhibition of photos by Samira Taqizadeh is underway at Sheis Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Out” will run until June 26 at the gallery located at Shirzad Alley, near Daneshju Park.

