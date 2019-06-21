Iran win two medals at Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships

TEHRAN - Saeid Reza Keikha and Mehdi Ahmad-Kohani took two medals at the 2019 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Friday.

In the men's pommel horse, Keikha scored a total of 14.567 points to win a silver medal.

Gold medal went to Jordan’s Ahmad Abu-Al-Soud and Liu Rongbing from China claimed a bronze medal.

Ahmad-Kohani also won a bronze medal in men’s rings.

He scored 14.533 points in the event.

Chinese representative Lan Xingyu clinched a gold medal ahead of North Korean gymnast Jong Ryong-il.

The 2019 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships was the eighth edition of the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships, and were held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia from 19 to 22 June, 2019.

The competition brought 80 athletes together.