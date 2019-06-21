MP rules out talks with West over nuclear deal experience

TEHRAN – A member of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee says Iran will not hold new rounds of negotiations with the West because of its previous experience with regard to the 2015 nuclear deal which the U.S. ditched last year.

“We negotiated with the West for several years, which led to Barjam (nuclear deal), but there will definitely be no negotiations with the West in the future,” Alaeddin Boroujerdi said, Mehr reported on Thursday.

On the 60-day deadline that Iran has set for the remaining signatories to the nuclear deal, he said Iran would take a firm move if they fail to fulfill their duties to save the accord by the deadline.

The 60-day deadline was declared to the remaining nuclear deal parties – the European Union, Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China - on May 8.

“Europe is expected to quickly fulfill their obligations with regard to Barjam,” he said, adding that actions, rather than words, are important for Iran.

In May 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the nuclear deal, also known as the JCPOA, and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

The move has been met with worldwide objections, yet Tehran argues that the international community has failed to protect Iran’s economic interests in the face of U.S. sanctions.

