Advisor tells Trump: Don’t make a mistake

TEHRAN – A top foreign policy advisor to the Iranian parliament speaker has warned President Donald Trump against making a mistake after Iranian military downed an invading U.S. spy drone over the Strait of Hormuz, saying the move was a firm message to the U.S. government.

“Warning to @realDonaldTrump: if making a mistake, the end of line will be determined by powerful #Iran,” Hossein Amir Abdollahian said in a tweet on Thursday.

“Today, #Trump & #WhiteHouse hawks just received a resolute message from a small portion of Iran’s great defense capacities, leading to the shootdown of the #US advanced #drone,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) had shot down an intruding American spy drone over country’s southern coastal province of Hormozgan.

In a statement issued early Thursday, the IRGC said the U.S.-made Global Hawk surveillance drone was brought down by its Air Force near the Kouh-e Mobarak region — which sits in the central district of Jask County — after the aircraft violated Iranian airspace.

After the incident, Trump tweeted that “Iran made a very big mistake!”

MH/PA