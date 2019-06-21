Jubeir: We do not want war with Iran

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Thursday that his country does not want war with Iran.

His remarks came after Iran shot down a U.S. surveillance drone on Thursday when the aircraft breached Iran’s airspace.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday that the U.S. drone violated the Iranian airspace from the United Arab Emirates and it was targeted near Kouh-e Mobarak.

Zarif has said that the “B-Team”, that consists of White House National Security Advisor John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (bibi), Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS)and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ) are trying to drag President Trump into a war with Iran.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE welcomed the move by U.S. President Donald Trump to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposing sanctions on Iran. The two countries have also promised to compensate for Iran’s oil exports which Trump has threatened to zero out.

Despite such hostile moves, Iran has said it is ready to heal rifts with Riyadh and Abu Dhabi.

During a visit to Iraq in May, Zarif proposed a “regional non-aggression pact” with the Arab states on the southern shores of the Persian Gulf.

“In #Iraq, where I’ve held substantive and productive meetings with the President, PM, Speaker, FM & leadership of two parliamentary coalitions. Proposed regional non-aggression pact: #NeighborsFirst,” he tweeted.

During a joint press conference with Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim, Zarif said that Iran sought the best of relations with the Persian Gulf littoral countries and would welcome any proposals for dialogue and de-escalation toward that end.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi said that a “regional non-aggression pact” will pave the way for neighboring countries to build trust and have constructive interaction.

During a meeting with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in May, Araghchi said security would prevail in the region when all regional countries enjoy security and economic benefits.

NA/PA