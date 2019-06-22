Czech honors Iranian translator Reza Mirchi with Gratias Agit Award 

TEHRAN – The Prague-based Iranian translator Reza Mirchi has been decorated with Czech’s Gratias Agit Award.

Mirchi, famous for translating a number of books by Czech authors Ivan Klíma and Václav Havel, received the award from Minister of Foreign Affairs Tomas Petricek at his office on June 14, the Persian service of MNA announced on Saturday.

Gratias Agit has been awarded by the Minister of Foreign Affairs for the promotion of the good name of the Czech Republic abroad ever since 1997 in appreciation of prominent personalities and organizations developing activities in nongovernmental fields.

Mirchi said that his friends and publishers in Iran have given him great help in receiving the award.

Photo: Iranian scholar Reza Mirchi (R) is presented with the Gratias Agit Award by Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs Tomas Petricek in Prague on June 14, 2019.

