Tehran condemns terror attack on Shiite mosque in Baghdad

TEHRAN – Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Saturday denounced a recent terrorist attack on a Shiite mosque in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad that killed and injured several people.

In a statement, Mousavi expressed condolences to the Iraqi people and government as well as the bereaved families over the tragic incident, the Tasnim news agency reported.

The terrorist blast, which occurred on Friday, targeted Imam Mahdi al-Muntadhar Mosque in the al-Baladiyat neighborhood in the eastern flank of Baghdad near the densely-populated district of Sadr City.

It killed at least 10 people and wounded 30 others, according to Iraqi security officers.

“At least one attacker wearing a belt of explosives tried to enter the building but was stopped by the guards, and detonated himself outside,” said one officer.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

MH/PA