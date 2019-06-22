British diplomat due in Tehran for talks with Iranian officials

TEHRAN - British Minister of State for the Middle East Andrew Murrison was scheduled to visit Iran on Sunday for talks amid regional tension.

“The UK has an ongoing diplomatic dialogue with Iran. At this time of increased regional tensions and at a crucial period for the future of the nuclear deal, this visit is an opportunity for further open, frank and constructive engagement with the government of Iran,” said a statement published by the UK Foreign Ministry website.

“Dr. Murrison will call for urgent de-escalation in the region and raise UK and international concerns about Iran’s regional conduct and its threat to cease complying with the nuclear deal to which the UK remains fully committed,” the statement added.

The visit is taking place as tensions between Iran and the United States has entered a new stage. On Thursday morning, Iran shot down a U.S. spy drone after it violated Iran’s airspace.

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps fired at the aircraft after “those who guided the drone received the warnings but did not care,” the IRGC aerospace chief said.

Iran announced last week that its stockpile of enriched uranium will exceed 300 kilograms by June in retaliation for a failure by the remaining signatories to the nuclear deal to shield Iran from the U.S. sanctions.

Iran has said if the remaining parties which include Britain, Germany, France, the European Union, Russia and China do not take concrete steps to offset illegal sanctions it will take the next steps.

Iran decided to partially remove limits on its nuclear activities on May 8, one year after Donald Trump exited the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran. Iran said the deadline is for 60 days.

July 7 is the deadline for the JCPOA parties to make a decision on how to save the nuclear deal.

Officials in Tehran have insisted that if Iran shielded from sanction it will reverse its decision.

