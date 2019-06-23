Feyenoord target loan move for Brighton’s Jahanbakhsh: report

TEHRAN - Eredivisie side Feyenoord are interested in signing Iranian player Alireza Jahanbakhsh on loan from Brighton.

Signed for £17m last summer, the winger is Brighton’s club-record signing but has badly struggled to live up to that fee.

Jahanbakhsh failed to register a single goal or assist for the Premier League team in nineteen games. He has completed 90 minutes just three times in what had been a difficult season, punctuated by niggling injuries and compounded by conceding a soft penalty at Arsenal.

Now, Feyenoord, headed by Jaap Stam, want to sign Jahanbakhsh in the summer to strengthen this season, ELFvoetbal.nl reported.

Jahanbakhsh joined Brighton & Hove Albion FC last year after scoring 21 goals and claiming 12 assists in AZ.