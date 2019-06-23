Zonnour elected chair of key Majlis committee

TEHRAN – MP Motjaba Zonnour was elected on Sunday as the new chairman of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, replacing Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, IRNA reported.

Zonnour ran against Falahatpisheh, who was elected as the chairman of the committee last year. Falahatpisheh had ended 14 years of Alaeddin Boroujerdi’s chairmanship.

Initially, MPs Falahatpisheh, Zonnour, Mostafa Kavakebian and Boroujerdi ran for the chairmanship, but Kavakebian and Boroujerdi withdrew their candidacy in favor of Falahatpisheh and Zonnour respectively.

MH/PA

