Hafez Awards set for July 12

TEHRAN – The 19th edition of the Hafez Awards, Iran’s first and only private awards in the film industry and TV productions, will be held in Tehran on July 12.

“The judges have reviewed the movies that have been on screen over the past year and nominations will be announced soon,” Omid Moallem, the director of the event and son Ali Moallem, the founder of the gala, said during a press conference in Tehran on Monday.

He added that all experimental films produced over the past year will be assessed to be honored with an Abbas Kiarostami Award, which was established last year.

The organizers also plan to honor actress Golab Adineh with an Ali Moallem Award for her lifetime achievements.

The celebration is organized every year by the Persian cinematic monthly Donya-ye Tasvir (Picture World), which was held under the title of Donya-ye Tasvir Cinematic and TV Films Celebration for several years.

Photo: Picture of Ali Moallem, the founder of the Hafez Awards, who is seen between the Hafez trophies.

