CHHTO hosts woodturning exhibit 

TEHRAN - A collection of woodworks crafted by art students has been put on show at the headquarters of the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization in Tehran.

“The exhibit pursues a scientific and academic approach to examine various aspects including form, technique and interpretation,” said Saeid Shahrokhi, a university professor, who is the exhibit’s coordinator, CHTN reported. The event will be running through June 26.

Back in February, Parsa Qazi, who is famed as Iran’s “youngest” woodturner, was honored by Ghada Hijavi, the head of World Crafts Council-Asia Pacific Region.

Over the past couple of years, dozens of high-quality Iranian handicrafts have been honored with UNESCO seals of excellence.

