Iran can repeat ‘crushing response’ any time: Navy chief

TEHRAN – Chief of the Iranian Navy Hossein Khanzadi warned on Monday that Iran’s crushing response to violation of its territory can be repeated.

Khanzadi was making a reference to the IRGC’s shooting down of a U.S. unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that intruded into the airspace of Iran. The intruding drone was shot by Iran’s homegrown air defense missile system called “Khordad-3rd”.

“I say with confidence that this crushing response can always be repeated and the enemy is aware of this,” The rear admiral said, pointing out that all the world saw the downing of the U.S. unmanned aerial vehicle.

“Relying on the revolutionary youth, we have reached a point where we can stand on our own feet, provide the region with security, and push enemies back from the region,” Khanzadi added, according to the Mehr news agency.

Tensions initially built up between U.S. and Iran after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and imposed severe sanctions against Tehran.

The Trump administration insists that they are ready for talks with Iran but Tehran says it will resist in face of all pressures and that there will be no talks with a party which has already violated many international agreements.

MH/PA