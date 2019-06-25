Tehran private theater reopens after restoration 

TEHRAN – Baran Theater, a private hall in Tehran that has been renamed Hamoon Theater after a one-year restoration, officially reopened on Tuesday.

The theater was renovated under the auspices of Hadi Hejazifar, the star of the acclaimed Iranian movies “Standing in the Dust” and “The Midday Event”.

“I had this dream for over 20 years,” Hejazifar said in a press conference at Hamoon Theater on Tuesday.

“Working in the cinema and making money out of it gave me the opportunity to fulfill the dream,” he added.

Hejazifar who is mostly known as a stage actor said, “Although it is frightening to get back to the theater again, its magic makes me feel good.”

“The Algerian Butterfly” by Saeid Hassanlu and “Time Lapse” by Saleh Alavizadeh have been performed at Hamoon Theater since May after the reconstruction of the hall was completed.

Photo: Actor Hadi Hejazifar attends a reopening ceremony at Hamoon Theater in Tehran on June 25, 2019. (Tasnim/M.Hassan Aslani)

ABU/MMS/YAW