Iranian, French academic centers to hold summer school in Tehran 

TEHRAN – The Faculty of Architecture and Urban Planning of Tehran’s University of Art and the École Nationale Supérieure d'architecture de Clermont-Ferrand (ENSACF), a major French architectural school, will be holding a joint summer school in Tehran.

The summer school has been organized based on a memorandum of understanding signed between the two universities.

“New Life of Mashq Square, Heritage of Military Architecture” is the main topic of the summer course. Mashq Square in downtown Tehran was the place where armed forces used to do exercises.

The course will be run under the supervision of a number of professors from the universities. Several drawing workshops, meetings and urban visits will also be organized on the sidelines.

The interested students of architecture, urban planning and related courses are asked to submit their resumes to the University of Art.

The summer course will be running from August 31 to September 5.

Photo: A poster for “New Life of Mashq Square, Heritage of Military Architecture”.

