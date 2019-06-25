‘Foreign vessels passage through Iranian waters ongoing’

TEHRAN – Head of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) said all major foreign shipping companies are passing through Iran's waters on their normal basis and Iranian ports are also operating as before. As reported by IRNA, Mohammad Rastad made the remarks on the sidelines of a ceremony on the occasion of World Hydrography Day in Tehran on Tuesday.

Emphasizing the fact that all the country’s ports in the Persian Gulf region are operating at their full potential, the official noted that the country’s non-oil imports have witnessed an over 15 percent growth this year.

“In terms of weight, non-oil exports are about two times more that imports, and since the beginning of the year, we have exported 13 million tons of non-oil commodities to foreign destinations,” he added.

In early June, two tankers were attacked in the Gulf of Oman, a key waterway used to transport energy supplies from the Middle East.

The United States blamed Iran for the attacks.

On June 15, the Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned British Ambassador Robert Macaire over the accusations.

Assistant Foreign Minister for Europe Mahmoud Barimani conveyed Tehran’s strong protest to the British government’s “unfounded allegations” and “unacceptable” anti-Iran stances.

EF/MA