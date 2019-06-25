‘Enemy won’t survive in case of any wrongdoing in Persian Gulf’

TEHRAN – The enemy knows that it will not survive in case of any “wrongdoing” in the Persian Gulf, Chief of the Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said on Tuesday.

Khanzadi was reacting to renewed threats and sanctions by the United States against the Islamic Republic, IRNA reported.

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump targeted Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top Iranian officials with sanctions, taking a dramatic, unprecedented step to increase pressure on Iran after Tehran’s downing of an unmanned American drone.

MH/PA