Video game “Dark Summer” on MKO’s reign of terror released

TEHRAN – A computer game titled “Twilight: Dark Summer” on the assassinations and bombings by the Mojahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) in Iran during summer 1981 was released in Tehran on Tuesday.

One of the adventures of the game, which has been developed at the Rasana Shokouh-e Kavir (RSK) Entertainment Company, is an attempted assassination targeting Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in June 1981.

Produced under the auspices of the Basij Virtual Environment Organization, the game was introduced at Tehran’s Vali-e Asr Garrison on Tuesday during a ceremony attended by the director of the organization, Moslem Moein, and a number of cultural officials.

“Twenty teams have spent two years working on the game,” Moein said during the ceremony.

“They all did their best to remake all the events based on reality and to make a compelling game,” he added.

Hojjatolesalm Mehdi Motallebi, the imam of congregational prayer at Abuzar Mosque where Ayatollah Khamenei escaped the assassination attempt, narrated the story of the event as an eye witness.

“Making this game is a big step to maintain the values of the revolution and to transfer them to the younger generation,” Motallebi stated.

“Twilight: Dark Summer” is a sequel to “Devil in the Capital”, “Murder in Tehran’s Alleys 1” and “Murder in Tehran’s Alleys 2” the RSK has developed about the MKO’s terrorist actions during the 1980s.

Photo: Posters for “Twilight: Dark Summer” are on display during the unveiling of the computer game at Tehran’s Vali-e Asr Garrison on June 24, 2019. (Mehr/Asghar Khamseh)

