Maine festival picks Iranian docs

TEHRAN – Iranian documentaries “Water Folks” and “The Wind” will go on screen at the 22nd edition of the Maine International Film Festival (MIFF), which will be held in Waterville, Maine in the U.S.

Directed by Azadeh Bizargiti, “Water Folks” follows the everyday life of a fisherwoman from Hengam Island in the Persian Gulf.

“The Wind” by Hamid Jafari is about Zar, a spiritual ritual in southern Iran. It is believed that the Zar ceremony can free the body from evil spirits with the assistance of music and song.

The Maine International Film Festival will run from July 12 to 21.

Photo: A scene from Azadeh Bizargiti’s documentary “Water Folks”.

