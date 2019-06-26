Iran’s “Little Narrators” to explore effects of weapons of mass destruction 

TEHRAN – “Little Narrators”, an exhibition of children’s paintings that will open in Sardasht on Friday, intends to attract visitors’ attention to the long-term effects of weapons of mass destruction.

The paintings have been created by children in Tehran as well as in Sardasht, the northwestern Iranian town that was bombarded by Iraq with chemical weapons on June 28, 1987. Over 1,000 people were killed during the chemical attack, which also injured over 8,000 civilians, many of whom were permanently disabled.

The two-day exhibit marking the 32nd anniversary of the bombardment will open in the Bistun Historical Bathhouse in Sardasht and will next move on to Tehran’s Arasbaran Cultural Center on July 17.

The painting exhibition is part of a three-phase cultural project set up by the Tehran Peace Museum.

“The exhibition is the second phase of the project,” Farahnaz Attarian, an expert from the children’s section of the museum, said in a press release on Wednesday.

“The first phase of the project was a storytelling workshop and a group painting exhibition named ‘My City’, which were held in both cities,” she added.

The works will next be given to those researchers interested in this issue in the last phase, she stated.

The project aims to study the effects of chemical weapons on successive generations who live in cities that have been bombarded by these munitions.

The paintings have been created by children aged 6 to 12, the third and fourth generations of the Sardahst bombardment’s victims.

They are coming from the Kowsar Girls’ School and Enqleab Boys’ School in Sardasht. Works by students from the Sedaqat Girls’ School and Hadis Kindergarten in Tehran have also been selected to be showcased at the exhibition.

Photo: A poster for the children’s painting exhibit “Little Narrators” on the effects of weapons of mass destruction.

