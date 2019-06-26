French director Jean-Francois Dusigne to hold workshop in Tehran

TEHRAN – French director and author Jean-Francois Dusigne will be holding a workshop on acting in Tehran in September.

The workshop has been organized by Dusigne’s educational center ARTA in Paris in collaboration with the Hilaj Film School in Tehran.

“How to narrate a story on an empty stage with body and tone of voice”, “How to narrate time and express experiences in some short visits”, and “How to change the reality and how to imagine it,” are the major topics to be discussed at the workshop, Hilaj has announced.

Dusigne is the professor of performing arts at the University of Paris 8, and the co-director of the ARTA.

The ARTA and French director Ariane Mnouchkine’s Théâtre du Soleil in Paris have long been active in theater, having organized training courses in various theatrical fields.

Photo: French director Jean-Francois Dusigne in an undated photo.

RM/MMS/YAW



