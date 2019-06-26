Isfahan filmfest to host workshop by illustrator Farshid Mesqali 

TEHRAN – Iranian illustrator Farshid Mesqali will be holding a workshop on poster design during the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth, which annually takes place in the central Iranian city of Isfahan.

The workshop will be running from July 6 to 8, the organizers have announced.

Interested applicants are asked to submit copies of their posters to the secretariat of the festival and the final participants will be selected by Mesqali himself.

Mesqali received the Hans Christian Andersen Award in 1974. He is the only Iranian winner of the award in the illustration category.

Illustration of the books “The Little Black Fish”, “The City of the Snakes”, “Arash, the Archer” and “I, the Hedgehog and My Doll” are among his noteworthy credits.

Photo: Farshid Mesqali in an undated photo.

