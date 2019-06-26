IRGC general: Enemy lacks will power to attack Iran

TEHRAN – The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force on Wednesday rejected the idea that there is a specter of war against Iran, saying the enemy does not have the will power to attack the Islamic Republic.

“There is no specter of war against Iran, [because] the enemy lacks the will power, and this fact has become clear to everyone,” Amir Ali Hajizadeh said, Tasnim reported.

General Hajizadeh lauded his forces for downing an intruding American spy drone with a homegrown air defense system, saying, “Neither the U.S. nor any other country dares to attack Iran’s soil today.”

The remarks came almost a week after the IRGC Aerospace Force shot down the U.S. drone after issuing several warnings. The United States denied that the drone intruded into Iran’s airspace at the time.

U.S. President Donald Trump later claimed he decided to call off an attack on several Iranian targets after he learned 150 Iranians would die as a result of the strike.

Hajizadeh said it was “impossible” for the U.S. to carry out the threat of retaliation, adding, “The Americans must mind their manners, because the era of looking down on the Iranian nation is over.”

The commander also rejected the U.S. claim that the doomed drone had not entered the Iranian airspace, saying, “Other countries have refuted the U.S. claim of not violating the Iranian border.”

