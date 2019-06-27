Ex-Iran wrestler Alireza Heydari survives car crash

TEHRAN – Former Iranian wrestler Alireza Heydari survived a horrific car crash that killed his two friends.

Heydari, 43, was left with two broken ribs in the accident which happened on a road between Tehran and Kashan.

The car he was travelling in, collided with a truck.

He won a bronze medal in the Men's Freestyle 96 kg at the 2004 Summer Olympics.

Heydari also claimed a gold medal in the 1998 World Wrestling Championships in the 85 kg in Tehran and also claimed three silvers at 1999 (Ankara), 2002 (Tehran) and 2003 (New York).

He also competed in Sydney 2000, where he placed 6th. He is also a seven-time Asian champion.

Heydari was selected as the 1999 National Sportsman of the Year in Iran.