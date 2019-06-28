Shahrdari Bam champions of Iran women’s football league

TEHRAN - Shahrdari Bam football team won the title of the 11th edition of the Iran women’s league on Thursday.

The holders defended their title after beating Zob Ahan 2-1 in Isfahan’s Foolad Shahr Stadium.

Safoora Jafari was on target for Zob Ahan in the first half but Zahra Ghanbari and Mona Amoudi scored for Shahrdari bam in the second half.

Shahrdari Bam are the most decorated women football team in the league, winning the titles six times.