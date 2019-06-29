IPU chief slams worldwide unilateralism, xenophobia

TEHRAN – The president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) has slammed unilateralism, extreme nationalism and xenophobia in the world, saying peaceful talks, multilateralism and learning from history are the solutions for such problems.

Referring to the U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Gabriela Cuevas Barron said the deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), conveys the important message of multilateralism to the world, IRNA reported on Saturday.

Despite the fact that the JCPOA was signed by only a small number of countries, it can be regarded as the international community’s message, Cuevas Barron remarked.

The message indicates that multilateralism “can lead us to solutions” for issues, she added.

On the IPU’s measures for resolving the crises in Syria and Yemen, Cuevas Barron said the IPU is trying to have deeper talks with regard to those crises.

The IPU is also seeking to have a delegation in Yemen, she announced.

In reaction to the recent U.S. decision to impose sanctions on top Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, she said the IPU has clearly stated that sanctions impede political talks and diplomacy as ways to achieve peace and stability.

MH/PA