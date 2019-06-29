Munich Iranian filmfest to open on July 12

TEHRAN – The 6th edition of Cinema Iran, a festival of Iranian films, will be held in the German city of Munich from July 12 to 14, the organizers have announced.

Media artist and graphic designer Amir-Ali Qasemi is the Iranian curator of the event, which is organized by Filmstadt München E. V. in collaboration with the Munich City Library and the Cultural Department of the City of Munich.

The festival will announce the lineup in the near future.

Photo: A poster for Cinema Iran, a festival of Iranian films in Munich, Germany.

