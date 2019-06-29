“The Other Hand” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – British writer and journalist Chris Cleave’s novel “The Other Hand”, also known as “Little Bee”, has recently been published in Persian by Morvarid Publications in Tehran.

Translated by Elaheh Shamsnejad, the 2008 book is a dual narrative story about a Nigerian asylum-seeker, Little Bee, and a British magazine editor, Sarah.

They met during the oil conflict in the Niger Delta, and now are reunited in England several years later, while Little Bee is illegally released from a British immigration detention center and Sarah has just lost her husband.

The book was nominated for the 2008 Costa Book Awards and a 2009 Commonwealth Writers’ Prize. It was also on the 2009 Sunday Times bestseller list and has been ranked number one on the New York Times bestseller list.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of British writer Chris Cleave’s novel “The Other Hand”.

