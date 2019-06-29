Pakistani expert Sahar Gul Bhatti translating Rumi poems into Sindhi

TEHRAN – Pakistani Persian literature expert Sahar Gul Bhatti is translating a selection of works by the Persian poet and mystic Molana Jalal ad-Din Rumi (1207-1273) into Sindhi, an Indo-Aryan language of the historical Sindh region in the northern part of the Indian subcontinent.

She made the remarks in a meeting with Iran’s cultural attaché Ahmad Abdollahpur at the Cultural Center of Iran in Hyderabad on June 25.

She talked of her love for the Persian language and said that she has passed a primary course on the Persian language at the University of Karachi and needs to expand her knowledge of Persian.

She is due to attend the Persian Language and Literature Refresher Course held annually at the Sadi Foundation in Tehran beginning mid-July.

Sahar Gul has an MA in philosophy from Pakistan and another MA in anthropology from the UK. Her expertise includes teaching, writing and hosting political talk shows. She is fluent in several languages such as English, Urdu, Sindhi, Arabic and Punjabi.

Photo: Sahar Gul Bhatti in an undated photo.

