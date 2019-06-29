Sculptor Nasser Hushmand-Vaziri dies at 73

TEHRAN – Sculptor Nasser Hushmand-Vaziri died of a heart attack on Friday, he was 73, the Association of Iranian Sculptors announced.

Hushmand-Vaziri was born in the west-central Iranian city of Hamedan and he was one of the first Iranian sculptors who became familiar with fiberglass and began to work with it in his creations.

He has made over 300 sculptures, 50 of which are situated in Tehran’s Jamshidieh Park.

His works also adorn Saei Park in Tehran, Barajin Park in Qazvin, Falakolaflak Castle in Khorramabad and Rakhtshuikhaneh Museum in Zanjan.

Hushmand-Vaziri established his museum in 2005 in Lavasan, a resort town about 40 kilometers northeast of Tehran.

A number of the sculptures on display at this museum are inspired by the characters in the Shahnameh, the epic masterpiece of the Persian poet Ferdowsi.

He made the museum using recycled materials.

Photo: Sculptor Nasser Hushmand-Vaziri in an undated photo.

RM/MMS/YAW

