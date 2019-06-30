Iranian knowledge-based companies to visit Russia

TEHRAN – A high-ranking trade and technology delegation, comprising managing directors of 70 knowledge-based companies, will travel to Russia from July 9 to 14, Mehr reported on Friday.

Headed by the vice president for science and technology Sourena Sattari, the delegation is also composed of representatives from ministries of foreign affairs, science, and health, as well as the Trade Promotion Organization, and the National Innovation Fund.

The managing directors will hold meetings with their counterparts in the Russian cities of Moscow and Yekaterinburg to boost cooperation.

Their stay is concurrent with the International Industrial Trade Fair (INNOPROM), which will be held from July 8 to 11 in Yekaterinburg.

The meetings aim to develop cooperation in the field technology and science between the two countries.

