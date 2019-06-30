New bans expose U.S. insincerity in calls for talks: top official

TEHRAN – Any U.S. sanctions targeting the Iranian foreign minister would block the road of diplomacy and would further expose the insincerity of Washington’s calls for negotiations with the Islamic Republic, says President Rouhani’s deputy for parliamentary affairs.

In an interview with ICANA published on Sunday, Hossein Ali Amiri censured the new U.S. bans against top Iranian authorities, saying Foreign Minister Zarif is in charge of Iran’s diplomatic contacts and foreign policy and banning him equals banning diplomacy.

Hossein Ali Amiri, the vice president for parliamentary affairs, says the new U.S. sanctions on Iran were a sign of Washington’s “confusion, frustration, inability and lack of understanding of the Iranian society.”

Amiri also said that the U.S. has opposed the Islamic world’s public opinion by blacklisting the office of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, because the Iranian leadership is not only a political and administrative post, but also a religious and spiritual authority whose followers are not restricted to the Iranian borders.

“We will definitely work in such a way that the impact of sanctions would be foiled or minimized,” he concluded.

In its latest provocative move, the U.S. imposed a series of bizarre sanctions that targeted Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and senior Iranian military commanders. The Trump administration is also set to introduce sanctions against Zarif in the coming days.

Responding to the move, President Hassan Rouhani said the sanctions originate from the U.S. administration’s “confusion”.

Rouhani added, “They have become mentally impotent. The White House has become mentally crippled and does not know what to do.”

Rouhani said Washington is angry with Iran’s ability to detect the U.S. spy drone immediately after it violated the Iranian airspace, and more exasperated with the shooting down of its aircraft by an Iranian air defense system, not by S-300 or other systems.

The aerospace force of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) shot down the drone, a Global Hawk spy aircraft, on June 20 after it violated Iranian airspace.

