“Room 1216” to be set up in memory of Iran Air Flight 655 victims

TEHRAN – A troupe that will be helmed by director Ali Borji is scheduled to perform a reading of Keyvan Sabbagh’s play “Room 1216” in memory of the victims of Iran Air Flight 655, which was shot down by USS Vincennes on July 3, 1988.

The reading performance will be held at Tehran’s Sarv Theater on Wednesday, which is the 31st anniversary of the tragedy, the theater has announced.

Elham Hadian, Davud Shams, Maryam Kuchakkhani and Baharak Tavakkoli are the cast members who will perform the reading for three nights.

The U.S. Navy guided missile cruiser USS Vincennes shot down the Iranian airliner over the Persian Gulf, killing all 290 passengers and crew members, including 66 children.

The following year, President George Bush awarded William C Rogers, captain of the USS Vincennes, America’s Legion of Merit medal.

Photo: A poster for director Keyvan Sabbagh’s the reading performance of the play “Room 1216” at Tehran’s Sarv Theater.

