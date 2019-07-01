Jokha Alharthi’s “Celestial Bodies” published in Persian

TEHRAN – A Persian translation by Narges Bigdeli of Omani novelist Jokha Alharthi’s “Celestial Bodies”, the winner of the 2019 Man Booker International Prize, has been published in Tehran.

Published by Afraz Publications, the book has been translated from Arabic, the original language of the book.

Alharthi is the first author who writes in Arabic to win the Man Booker award. She shared the prize equally with Marilyn Booth, the American translator of her book.

“Celestial Bodies” is set in the Omani village of al-Awafi and follows the stories of three sisters: Mayya, who marries into a rich family after a heartbreaking experience; Asma, who marries for duty; and Khawla, who is waiting for a man who has emigrated to Canada.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of Omani novelist Jokha Alharthi’s “Celestial Bodies”.

RM/MMS/YAW