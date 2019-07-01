$4.2b earmarked for job generation in rural areas

TEHRAN – A total budget of 180 trillion rials (around $4.2 billion) has been allocated to open up job opportunities in rural areas, vice-president for rural development and deprived areas has announced.

Despite the efforts made to increase migration from cities to rural areas, the population of villages is declining, Mehr news agency quoted Mohammad Omid as saying on Saturday.

In the past, population density was 65 percent in rural and 35 percent in urban areas, while today it has reached 26 and 74 percent, respectively, he noted.

Referring to the slight changes in the population of villages, he said that currently 21 million people are residing in rural areas.

So, it is planned to earmark a budget amounting to 180 trillion rials (around $4.2 billion) in order to empower rural residents and encourage migrants to turn back to the rural areas, he added.

Up to now, 150,000 job opportunities have been created in these areas, so the rural unemployment rate has been reduced, he highlighted.

He went on to conclude that job creation plans require careful and continuous monitoring, which, if considered, will reduce the failure rate, adding, necessary steps should be taken by facilitators to develop successful projects.

