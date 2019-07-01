General says scope and duration of a war against Iran cannot be determined by anyone

TEHRAN – The Iranian armed forces are ready to impose heavy costs on the enemy in case of any aggression, says Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, the commander of Khatam ol-Anbia Central Headquarters.

“As much as we try to prevent a war with our superior intelligence, wisdom and foresight, we are ready to impose heavy costs on the aggressors more than ever and we are agile and will decide and act quickly,” Rashid said, Mehr reported on Monday.

Tensions between Iran and the United States reached a record high after a U.S. spy drone violated Iran’s airspace and ignored Iran’s warnings before being targeted by the IRGC’s air defense system.

The IRGC said the drone was brought down over Iran’s southern coastal province of Hormozgan.

The Guards, however, spared a second spy plane carrying 35 people.

Rashid warned that in case a war breaks out in the region, its scope and duration cannot be determined by anyone.

“America should have learned from the mistakes of invading Iraq and Afghanistan,” he said, warning Washington against making yet another mistake with regard to the Islamic Republic.

He further reiterated that in the event of a war, the Iranian armed forces will make the enemy regret its aggression.

In a post on his Tweeter page on Thursday, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the U.S. mistakenly thinks a potential war with Iran will be a short one, rejecting the speculation as an “illusion” and a “misconception.”

The beginner of such war would not be necessarily the party that ends it, Zarif added.

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has warned the Trump administration that “a war with Iran would make that war with Iraq look like a picnic.”

Bernie Sanders, another presidential candidate for the 2020 election, has said, “If Trump wants to go to war in Iran, that will make the war in Iraq look like a cakewalk.”

MH/PA