Private sector ready to prepare an industrial development outline: ICCIMA head

TEHRAN- Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholam-Hossein Shafe’i said the private sector is ready to prepare an industrial development outline for the country, IRNA reported.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of a ceremony to celebrate the National Day of Industry and Mine which was held on Monday participated by Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Majlis speaker Ali Larijani, and Head of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) Khodadad Gharibpour.

Shafe’i said: “If the government and Majlis assign the private sector to prepare an industrial development outline, we will do it at our own expense, provided that it will be used.”

The U.S.’s withdrawal from Iran’s nuclear deal and imposing fresh sanctions on the country has put Iran in a new economic condition and under the new condition the role that private sector can play to tackle the sanctions has come under the spotlight.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the country’s counting on the private sector in the new round of sanctions, saying, “If we are together, we will turn any threat into opportunity. Private sector can neutralize sanctions and make opportunities out of them.”

MA/MA