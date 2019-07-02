‘Regulations required to remove production barriers’

TEHRAN- In a live TV program on Monday night, Iranian Deputy Industry, Mining and Trade Minister for Industrial Affairs, Farshad Moqimi, stressed that the regulations should be in a way that remove the barriers in the way of production, IRIB reported.

“When a regulation is set, it may remove a problem but creates another one. Taking this issue into account and also considering the special current condition of the country, some special approach should be taken when setting the regulations”, the official commented.

Last week, Moqimi had announced that Industry, Mining and Trade Minister will launch a comprehensive system for registration of domestically-made products in near future.

He said this transparent mechanism will lay the ground for introducing different industries and industrial capabilities aiming to strengthen domestic production, IRIB reported on Friday.

Also, addressing the ceremony of National Day of Industry and Mine on Monday, Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani said that the Iran-made movement alone will flourish industry sector of the country.

“While preserving production was on top of the plans of Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry in the past [Iranian calendar] year, Iran-made movement, which is being followed up this year, can thrive domestic industry on its own”, the minister stressed.

The current Iranian calendar year of 1398 is named as the year of "Pickup in Production" by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

The realization of this motto toward Iran’s self-reliance is in fact the only way to tackle the U.S. cruel sanctions on Iran’s economy.

And to this end, providing the required working capital for the production units and offering them facilities is one of the major measures being pursued by the government to support these units in the year of Pickup in Production.

Sanctions lead to self-reliance in industry

Elsewhere in his remarks during the TV programs on Monday, Moqimi referred to the sanctions imposed on Iran by the U.S. and said that they have created some condition for the country that has resulted in self-reliance and some achievements in the industry sector.

“Therefore, we will take the advantage of the condition and will become surely successful”, the official underlined.

Last week, during a meeting with the members of Iran Steel Association, industry, mining and trade minister said the country has achieved a proper self-reliance in steel industry, ILNA reported.

Rahmani said, “This industry can be still developed and regarding the huge investment made in this sector during the past years, we will soon observe a good balance also in production chain of this product in the country.”

Steel industry is one of the industries in which some good investment has been made and today it has become a production advantage, the minister further underscored.

Meanwhile, in a press conference on June 8, deputy Industry, Mining and Trade Minister for Mining Affairs Jafar Sargini said the ministry has taken necessary measures to maintain the country’s metal exports despite the U.S. sanctions.

“We have established a special working group in the ministry which is closely assessing the situation and making necessary arrangements to mitigate the impact of U.S. sanctions,” Sarqini told the Tehran Times in the press conference.

The official noted that it is expected for the exports from the country’s mining sector to, at least, reach the last year’s $8.5 billion by the end of the current Iranian calendar year.

“We won’t also have any problems regarding the supply for the domestic consumption in the current year,” he added.

